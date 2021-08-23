Bangor police investigate potential hate crime

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police are investigating a potential hate crime.

Officers were called to Bolling Drive Friday night for a report of graffiti on a vehicle owned by a Pakistani-American.

According to police, there were offensive words, racial slurs and lettering spray painted on the car.

Two 15-year-old females were both issued summonses for criminal mischief in connection with the case and released into the custody of their parents.

Bangor’s criminal investigation division is now trying to determine whether the teens violated the Maine Civil Rights Act.

Their findings will be sent to the Maine Attorney General’s office.

The incident was condemned by the Bangor City Council, and the the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for hate crime charges to be filed.

