Bangor City Council to vote on future of transit center

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Council is set to vote Monday night on the future of a $3.4 million transit center in Pickering Square.

The cost of the bus hub is more than double what the city originally expected. Interim City Manager Debbie Laurie cited soil issues, excavation and national supply chain issues as factors for the increased cost.

The city will receive nearly $1.8 million in funding from the Maine Department of Transportation. The city will fund its required share from carryforward funds and other sources.

Laurie says this project will benefit Bangor and its surrounding communities.

“We work together for the benefit of the transit riders, the transit drivers. It benefits our entire community, all our communities. Community Connector is a partnership of all communities, it’s Bangor, Brewer, Hampden, Veazie, Orono, Old Town, and the University of Maine. It’s important for our economy, for our workforce, and Maine DOT recognizes that, as does FTA,” Laurie said.

Laurie says the project, if approved, could take up to two years to complete.

