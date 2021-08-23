Advertisement

4-year-old fatally shot while riding in vehicle in Fla.

A 4-year-old was struck by gunfire and killed while riding in a car in Tampa on Sunday night.
A 4-year-old was struck by gunfire and killed while riding in a car in Tampa on Sunday night.(Source: WFTS/CNN)
By WFTS staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police are looking for the person responsible for the death of a 4-year old.

The young child died after they were shot while in a moving vehicle Sunday night.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, but it’s not known who was targeted or why.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation is in the early stages.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police and family of 13-year old Patience Yurchick asking for help in finding the...
Missing 13-year old girl in Bucksport/Orland area has been found
Tropical Storm Henri
Showers, breezy conditions expected tonight
Bangor Police find body in Penobscot River Friday.
Bangor Police discover body in Penobscot River Friday
Authorities say Michael Bernard traveled to Michigan to engage in sexual activity and then...
Maine man arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus statistics from Maine CDC
204 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become governor of New York after midnight Tuesday after the...
Hochul prepares to become NY gov.; outgoing Cuomo swipes at accusers
Half the US Population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. (Source: CNN Newsource)
New Jersey to require COVID shot for teachers, state workers
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Internal probe clears officer in shooting of Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist