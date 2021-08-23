Advertisement

2 men killed at New Hampshire hotel, 1 under arrest

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Jersey man faces multiple charges in connection with a double homicide at a New Hampshire hotel.

The state attorney general’s office in a statement Sunday said 42-year-old Theodore Luckey, of Asbury Park, has been arrested on second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon charges.

Authorities say police responding to 911 calls went to the Country Inn and Suites hotel in Bedford at about 7 p.m. Saturday where they found two dead men, one in the lobby and one in a guest room.

Authorities did not disclose their names or how they died. It was not clear if the suspect had an attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police and family of 13-year old Patience Yurchick asking for help in finding the...
Missing 13-year old girl in Bucksport/Orland area
Tropical Storm Henri
Showers, breezy conditions expected tonight
Bangor Police find body in Penobscot River Friday.
Bangor Police discover body in Penobscot River Friday
Authorities say Michael Bernard traveled to Michigan to engage in sexual activity and then...
Maine man arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus statistics from Maine CDC
204 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Latest News

Maine CDC investigating gastrointestinal illness at camp
Caduceus
Nursing homes spared the worst of delta variant surge
Latest coronavirus statistics for Maine
Total doses of coronavirus vaccines in Maine top 1.6 million
Police said Johansen, who was intoxicated, was taken to Maine Medical center for minor injuries.
Wrong-way driver causes serious crash on I-295, police say