Advertisement

Showers, windy conditions expected as Henri approaches

By Emilie Hillman
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tropical Storm Henri continues to head toward Long Island/ Southern New England. Henri will make landfall around midday today and then slow down and weaken as it moves north and then east.

Today is a First Alert day for coastal areas. Maine will begin to see the impacts from Henri today as the wind picks up and showers move in. The highest wind gusts will be along to coast where up to 30 mph gusts are possible. The stronger wind gusts will continue Sunday night before beginning to taper off Monday morning. As far as the rain, it will continue Sunday night and Monday before tapering off Tuesday morning inland, but it will take longer along the coast as Henri is expected to track along the coast on Tuesday. Southern and coastal Maine should receive the highest rainfall amounts where 1-2″ are possible. Around 1″ or less is expected for most inland areas.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected on Wednesday with the next chance of showers coming on Thursday.

Tropical Storm Henri
Tropical Storm Henri(WABI)

TODAY: Cloudy with showers beginning in the afternoon. Highs 70-82°. East wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph, mainly along the coast.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers. Lows 58-68°. East wind 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers. Highs 73-83°. East wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers coming to an end early inland but continuing along the coast, then partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. West wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. West wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus statistics from Maine CDC
204 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
Brewer UPS facility
Maine CDC investigates COVID-19 at Brewer business
Bangor Police find body in Penobscot River Friday.
Bangor Police discover body in Penobscot River Friday
Authorities say Michael Bernard traveled to Michigan to engage in sexual activity and then...
Maine man arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor
Hurricane Henri
Henri now category 1 hurricane; showers gusty winds expected on Sunday

Latest News

Hurricane Henri
Henri now category 1 hurricane; showers gusty winds expected on Sunday
Henri now category 1 hurricane; showers gusty winds expected on Sunday
Tropical Storm Henri continues to make its way to New England
Track continues to shift west and stalls it out over southern New England. This means lower...
Tropical Storm Henri Impacts Sunday Night Into Monday