Showers, windy conditions expected as Henri approaches

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tropical Storm Henri continues to head toward Long Island/ Southern New England. Henri will make landfall around midday today and then slow down and weaken as it moves north and then east.

Today is a First Alert day for coastal areas. Maine will begin to see the impacts from Henri today as the wind picks up and showers move in. The highest wind gusts will be along to coast where up to 30 mph gusts are possible. The stronger wind gusts will continue Sunday night before beginning to taper off Monday morning. As far as the rain, it will continue Sunday night and Monday before tapering off Tuesday morning inland, but it will take longer along the coast as Henri is expected to track along the coast on Tuesday. Southern and coastal Maine should receive the highest rainfall amounts where 1-2″ are possible. Around 1″ or less is expected for most inland areas.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected on Wednesday with the next chance of showers coming on Thursday.

Tropical Storm Henri (WABI)

TODAY: Cloudy with showers beginning in the afternoon. Highs 70-82°. East wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph, mainly along the coast.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers. Lows 58-68°. East wind 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers. Highs 73-83°. East wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers coming to an end early inland but continuing along the coast, then partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. West wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. West wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.