More than 62% of eligible Mainers now fully vaccinated against coronavirus

1,622,424 total doses administered
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus data for state of Maine
Latest coronavirus data for state of Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 62.01% of eligible Mainers are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus according to the state’s latest data.

1,804 new doses were administered.

The Maine CDC does not conduct coronavirus case investigations on the weekends so total cases remain at 73,659.

Meanwhile, The U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings applies to all but four Maine counties.

Aroostook, Somerset Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Waldo counties are all classified as having “high” levels of Covid-19 community transmission.

Seven other counties have substantial levels.

Cumberland, Kennebec, Androscoggin and Sagadahoc counties are listed at a moderate level.

