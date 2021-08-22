Missing 13-year old girl in Bucksport/Orland area

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police and the family of a missing 13-year old girl are asking the public for helping in finding her.

13-year old Patience Yurchick last seen early Saturday morning leaving her grandmother's camp in Orland (Maine State Police)

Patience Yurchick left her grandmother’s camp in Orland early Saturday morning and has not been seen since.

Her aunt tells TV 5 Patience does have her cell phone with her.

She was last seen wearing gray jogging pants and a black hoodie sweatshirt and also had a change of clothes. Her family says she prefers wearing dark clothing.

13-year old Patience Yurchick is described as 5'2" tall, 180 pounds with blue eyes, black hair. She wears glasses. (Maine State Police)

Patience is described as five feet two inches, 180 pounds. She has blue eyes. black hair and wears glasses.

It’s believed Patience is in the Orland and Bucksport area but she also has family in Bangor.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maine State Police at 973-3700.

