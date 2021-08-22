Advertisement

Maine Mini Golf Masters held Saturday

It kicked off in Bar Harbor Saturday morning, and ended later in the day at Fielder's Choice Ice Cream in Bangor.
It kicked off in Bar Harbor Saturday morning, and ended later in the day at Fielder's Choice...
It kicked off in Bar Harbor Saturday morning, and ended later in the day at Fielder's Choice Ice Cream in Bangor.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Mini Golf Masters tournament was held in Bangor Saturday.

It kicked off in Bar Harbor Saturday morning, and ended later in the day at Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream in Bangor.

Organizers say the event gained momentum after 4 friends got together 9 years ago to play competitively with each other.

This is the first year it has been held since 2017.

The event now features 72 holes and many more players, and this year, money raised went to Sarah’s House and Penquis Athletics.

”So this year we had over 20 small businesses donate to our cause and sponsor holes for us,” said Trevor Lyford, one of the organizers of the tournament. “We had Bissel Brother’s Brewing match dollar-for-dollar every dollar all the donations that we’re going to raise. And it cannot be understated how thankful we are for the community, for small businesses, so we’re going to highlight them as we go as we raise money for Sarah’s House and Penquis Athletics, so we’re excited about that, and have some fun along the way.”

After a final tally next Sunday, they expect they surpassed their original ten-thousand dollar goal.

