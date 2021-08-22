Advertisement

Local family shares passion and history for racing

With the smell of fuel in the air, the Pine Tree Jamboree is drawing hot rod enthusiasts to the Winterport Dragway all weekend long.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - With the smell of fuel in the air, the Pine Tree Jamboree is drawing hot rod enthusiasts to the Winterport Dragway all weekend long.

Chief photographer Mark Rediker caught up with one family who’s sharing their story of why racing is so important to them.

“Nothing like the sound of the Flathead,” said a Jamboree attendee.

“The west coast took most of the credit for drag racing back in the early days in the 50s, but in actuality was actually happening here on predominantly in Sanford, Maine,” said Eli English, a co-organizer of the Pine Tree Jamboree.

“So this event is basically for the backyard builder,” said Pete Flaven, a co-organizer of the Pine Tree Jamboree.

“My car is 1929 av8. And I think the reason why it’s more special to me is because, how it has brought my family together,” said Lisa English.

“We built a 63 a together,” said Alden English, Eli and Lisa’s son.

“From one of our car club members gave us a rolling frame, and we took it all apart,” said Isaac English, Eli and Lisa’s son.

“After we swapped over the 25 T bed, and the 28 body onto the new frame, we ended up just getting the engine right in it,” said Alden English.

“Four or five weeks ago we blew our last banger. We like to put a V8 in it,” said Isaac English.

“It had overheating problems. So I just took a pressure washer I took off the coolant hose inlets, I took the pressure washer stuck right in there, cleaned out all the rust,

and fix the overheating problem, it runs pretty cool right now,” said Alden English.

“We want to keep it purely early vintage cars,” said Eli English.

“It’s my first antique car. It’s got the original four banger in there,” said Gabrielle Goodwin, a driver.

“We wanted to keep it from 1953 and older, focusing on all flathead power cars which, again, they’re the cars on super powerful, but it’s still a race because we’re all on the same playing field,” said Eli English.

“We talk some smack to a specific model a roadster owner. Honestly, just watch out for Gears coming up. We don’t know what’s going to happen, that transmission was in the woods for a really long time so we just put gear oil and called the good,” said Alden English.

“I think it’s great that people love the history of the cars,” said Goodwin. “I think that it’s something that’s dying in a way, it’s nice to see it come back.”

“It’s actually really really exciting to see your kids grow up and follow their father’s passion, to see how it has brought the two of them together when they get out of the car, and they shake each other’s hands and they’re high fiving, the fact that they are making the older generation proud because they’re continuing this is really, really what makes me so happy,” said Lisa English.

