Boil Water Order for Baileyville

BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Residents in Baileyville are being told to boil their water after a water main leak in town.

Repairs to that leak resulted in the shutdown of water pumps and low pressure in the water system.

As a result, a boil water order was issued.

Due to the possibility of unsafe water, all Baileyville residents are being instructed to bring their tap water to a rolling boil for one minute before consuming.

There is no indication as to when the boil water order might be lifted.

