Boil Water Order for Baileyville
Order went into effect on Sunday
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Residents in Baileyville are being told to boil their water after a water main leak in town.
Repairs to that leak resulted in the shutdown of water pumps and low pressure in the water system.
As a result, a boil water order was issued.
Due to the possibility of unsafe water, all Baileyville residents are being instructed to bring their tap water to a rolling boil for one minute before consuming.
There is no indication as to when the boil water order might be lifted.
