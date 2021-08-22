Adam MacDonald Memorial MDA Open held Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”We can remember Adam and all the good that he did throughout his lifetime trying to find a cure,” said MDA Fundraising Coordinator Jared Bowden.

The Bangor Firefighting Union hosted their annual golf tournament at Pine Hill Golf Course Saturday morning, raising awareness and funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Their goal - to raise $15,000.

“This is a really important event for us because it’s our first one coming back from the pandemic and being able to go out and fundraise for the Muscular Dystrophy Association again, and it’s also a way to help remember him and his family,” said Bowden.

The tournament was renamed this year to the Adam MacDonald MDA Open, to honor the Presque Isle man who passed away from complications of Muscular Dystrophy this past spring.

“Just being here today and seeing the participation and people wanting to honor Adam through the golf tournament is really honoring, and puts a special place in your heart,” said Cheryl Morris, Adam MacDonald’s Mother.

Bangor Professional Firefighters have been involved with MDA since the ‘60s.

Adam wanted to help in those efforts.

He was a huge advocate for the MDA and awareness of the disease up until his passing.

“In his lifetime they were responsible for probably well over a quarter of a million dollars for MDA, we thought it was really important to recognize that and remember that and continue his fight,” said Bowden.

One of Adam’s favorite events was the Fill The Boot event that the Bangor Firefighters Union hosts every summer.

“Being alongside them outside the waterfront gates and being able to be out there around the concert-goers, we would see a lot of people from the county coming down to concerts and stuff like that, so I’m going to honor Adam by continuing those causes for him,” said Morris.

