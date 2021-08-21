Advertisement

Westbrook High School to be fully remote due to damage caused by fire

Superintendent Peter Lancia said there is no timeline for when students will be able to return to the school.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - Students at Westbrook High School will begin the year learning remotely due to the damage caused by a fire last month.

Superintendent Peter Lancia said in a letter to students and parents that repairs to the school will not be made in time for the beginning of the school year.

While the fire was contained to a classroom, it caused extensive water damage to the building.

Fire officials said an air conditioner plugged into an extension cord caused the fire.

Lancia said much of the work that needs to be done is electrical. He said there is no timeline for when students will be able to return to the school.

“While this is not the way any of us want to start the school year, it is necessary,” Lancia said in the letter.

Lancia said our special education programs and alternative learning will be relocated to Westbrook Community Center for in-person learning.

All other Westbrook schools will open as planned.

