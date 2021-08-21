Wayne’s Wiffle For A Wish continues to raise funds for Maine kids in need

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The largest Wiffle ball tournament in the state took place Saturday at the Union Street Complex in Bangor.

The reason the tournament has become so popular over the years goes far beyond the field.

“We’re back for year 13, and the first-year post covid, and we have one of the largest fields we’ve ever had, 33 teams. People came out, they wanted to do something they wanted to help out, it was hard to do anything last year, and people just absolutely responded this year, it’s been amazing,” said Wayne Harvey.

Wayne Harvey started Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish tournament with one goal in mind - raise money for Maine kids in need.

That’s why all the proceeds from the Wiffle ball tournament go to Make-A-Wish Maine.

“Every year there are approximately 90 kids that qualify for a wish, and the average cost of a wish is $7,000 so that’s $630,000 that we need every year and it’s not possible without events like this, so all of these community events that happen that’s what we fundraise for that’s what pays for the wishes, and anything raised in Maine, stays in Maine, so things like this are a tremendous help for all of these wishes that we grant,” said Brenda Gammon, a wish granter for Make-A-Wish.

The tournament seeks to raise enough funds every year for at least one wish.

“As long as we can get to $10,000 and average that every year, that’s one wish plus to help out someone else, that’s all we’re looking for,” said Harvey.

UMaine baseball joined in the fun Saturday afternoon as they had a team playing in the tournament.

“I’m not going to lie if I told you that we’re not here watching the young bucks of tomorrow, but listen Maine baseball is in trouble, we faced a group before that was pretty good, so we’ll see what happens, but it’s all good fun all for a really good cause,” said UMaine baseball coach Nick Derba.

Spectators and players alike could not be more excited to support the cause.

“It’s a lot of fun coming out with my buddies, but at the same time doing it for the fundraiser and helping these kids out, it’s nice knowing what this is for,” said Connor Young, who has played in the tournament for years.

With 13 years now in the books, Harvey says there’s no plan to stop anytime soon.

“I don’t think I could stop this if I wanted to, everybody looks forward to it. There’s a family here that they live all around New England and the northeast, three brothers that come back to play every year and they make their plans, the 3rd weekend of august, they’re going to come home, going to be with mom and dad, and they’re going to play Wiffle ball,” added Harvey.

If you’d like to donate you can do so by visiting Wayne’s Wiffle for A Wish Facebook page for more information.

