Tropical Storms Henri to bring wind, rain Sunday and Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak cold front will stall over the state today and bring a few showers and thunderstorms to inland areas. Heavy rainfall is possible with any storms that develop.

Tropical Storm Henri is expected to strengthen into a weak hurricane as it approaches New York/ Southern New England. Henri will make landfall Sunday afternoon and then slow down and weaken as it moves north.

Tropical Storm Henri track (WABI)

Probability of 40+ mph wind gusts. (WABI)

Maine will begin to see the impacts from Henri Sunday afternoon and evening as showers move in. The winds will also begin to increase Sunday evening. The highest wind gusts will be along to coast where up to 40 mph gusts are possible. The stronger wind gusts will continue Sunday night before beginning to taper off Monday morning. As far as the rain, it will continue Sunday night and Monday before tapering off Tuesday morning. The heaviest rain is expected Monday night and into Tuesday morning as what is left of Henri crossed over the state. Southern Maine should receive the highest rainfall amounts where 1-2″ are possible. Around 1″ or less is expected farther north.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected on Wednesday with the next chance of showers coming on Thursday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs 72-84°. East wind 5-15.

TONIGHT: becoming cloudy. Lows 59-66°. East wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers beginning in the afternoon. Highs 69-79°. East wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph inland and 40 mph along the coast.

MONDAY: Cloudy and rainy. Highs in the 70s. East wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 inland, east wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph along the coast.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers coming to an end in the afternoon. High in the low 70s to low 80s. West wind 5-10 mph inland with 10-20 mph along the coast

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West wind 5-10 mph.

