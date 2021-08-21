Senator Susan Collins releases statement on Afghanistan situation

Advertisement

Senator Susan Collins released a statement Friday night regarding the situation in Afghanistan.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins released a statement Friday night regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

Her full statement reads:

“The evacuation from Afghanistan of Americans, Afghans who worked with our troops and diplomats, and targeted Afghans like women educators has thus far been marked by chaos, desperation, and fear.

“My offices have heard from courageous Maine veterans who worked with Afghan translators. They fear their Afghan allies will be killed or blocked while trying to get to the HKI airport with their families.

“I have had numerous calls with high-ranking Administration officials regarding the dire need to evacuate these individuals. We cannot abandon our fellow Americans, Afghan allies, nor Afghan women leaders.”

