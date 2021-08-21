Maine man arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor

BANGOR, Maine (BDN) - A Maine lobsterman wanted by Michigan authorities for alleged sex crimes involving a minor was arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Michael Bernard was wanted for crimes involving a victim under 13-years-old, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the 26-year-old allegedly met the victim online and communicated with them for several months.

Authorities say Bernard traveled to Michigan to engage in sexual activity and then returned to Maine.

He will be arraigned in Maine pending his extradition back to Michigan.

Copyright 2021 BDN. All rights reserved.