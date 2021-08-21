204 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
43 patients in critical care, 17 on ventilator according to Maine CDC
Maine (WABI) - Two more residents of Penobscot County died with coronavirus according to the Maine CDC. There are now three recorded COVID-related deaths in that county in two days.
204 new cases of the virus.
45 of those come from Penobscot County.
Aroostook County recording 28 new cases. 18 in Piscataquis, 13 in Hancock, 11 in Somerset and 10 in Waldo County.
2,480 new vaccinations administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
61.95% of eligible Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
The US CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings applies to all but three Maine counties.
Aroostook, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Waldo counties are all classified as having “high” levels of Covid-19 community transmission.
Nine other counties have substantial levels.
Kennebec, Androscoggin, and Sagadahoc are listed at a moderate level.
