204 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Latest coronavirus cases, deaths and vaccination rates for Maine (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Two more residents of Penobscot County died with coronavirus according to the Maine CDC. There are now three recorded COVID-related deaths in that county in two days.

204 new cases of the virus.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus statistics from Maine CDC (WABI TV)

45 of those come from Penobscot County.

Aroostook County recording 28 new cases. 18 in Piscataquis, 13 in Hancock, 11 in Somerset and 10 in Waldo County.

2,480 new vaccinations administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

61.95% of eligible Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

The US CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings applies to all but three Maine counties.

Aroostook, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Waldo counties are all classified as having “high” levels of Covid-19 community transmission.

Nine other counties have substantial levels.

Kennebec, Androscoggin, and Sagadahoc are listed at a moderate level.

