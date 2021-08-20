Advertisement

Yard Sale benefiting Sarah’s House returns to Bangor

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You’ll have the chance on Saturday to shop for some unique items while also supporting a local cancer hospitality house.

Saturday’s charity yard sale at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Group benefits Sarah’s House in Holden, an organization that provides temporary lodging and a “home away from home” for patients undergoing cancer care.

Items include furniture, clothing, household items, antiques, sporting goods, and more.

This is the ninth year of the usually-annual event, however, they were unable to host the yard sale last year.

Although that was difficult for organizers, it means this year’s sale is bigger than ever.

“We couldn’t do what we do for the cancer patients coming here for treatment without organizations like this that are out here, raising money for us, so it’s real important,” said Delores Landry, Executive Director of Sarah’s House. “Every year, thousands of dollars are donated. They’ve raised over $50,000 for Sarah’s House already. We miss these events when we can’t hold them, so last year was a little tough, so we’re looking forward to two years worth of yard sale items. We’ve got a lot of inventory, and we need to get rid of it.”

The event runs from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Group on Union Street in Bangor.

