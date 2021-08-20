UMaine benefactor, Buchanan Alumni House namesake dies

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The namesake of UMaine’s Buchanan Alumni House has died.

University officials say Robert Buchanan, a native of Caribou, died last week at the age of 99. He spent the last 16 years in Pueblo, Colorado.

Buchanan graduated from UMaine with a major in zoology in 1944. Then he went to Boston to get a degree in dentistry.

Buchanan donated to a variety of charities over the years and gave $1 million to help fund the Buchanan Alumni House which opened in 2002.

The UMaine Foundation and UMaine Alumni Association plan to honor Buchanan in May as part of the 20th anniversary of the building.

