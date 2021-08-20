Tropical Storm Henri Impacts Sunday Night Into Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front will slowly move from north to south this evening. A few isolated showers will be possible along the front tonight, but it does look like most locations will stay dry. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some areas of fog and lows that will be in the 60s.

The cold front will stall out between the foothills of the mountains and the Interstate on Saturday. This will be the focal point for a threat of showers & storms popping up. The storms look to be slow moving and because of that, they could produce periods of heavy rain. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s along the coast and some low 80s inland. The humidity will stick around, but it will be slightly less humid than days prior.

Still watching Tropical Storm Henri (pronounced ahn-REE) which will bring high impacts to parts of southern New England. For our region, less substantial impacts can be expected compared to what was originally thought. There is still lots of uncertainty of the exact track, but the current track of Henri has moved farther west and has slowed. Because of the slower moving nature of the system and a blocking high to our north, this will allow Henri to tap into the colder waters of the Gulf of Maine giving it more time to weaken as it moves closer to Maine. Highest impacts look to be Sunday night through Monday and will be along the coastline where high surf could lead to beach erosion and coastal flooding. Strongest wind gusts will be upwards of 40 mph and can be expected from the Midcoast and areas south of there. The farther north & east you go, the weaker the winds will be. Some remnants of Henri will last into Thursday morning as it exits eastern Maine.

Track continues to move farther west and looks to stall out over southern New England. This would mean a weaker storm for Maine. (WABI)

Greatest impacts to our region will occur on Monday. Impacts not as significant as originally anticipated. (WABI)

Strongest winds expected in Southern New England. In Maine, strongest winds with be south & west of Augusta. (WABI)

Conditions will dry up by midday before a chance of scattered showers & storms will pop up by the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers. Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the 60s with areas of fog. Winds will be light and variable.

SATURDAY: A few showers & storms north of the Interstate. Most should expect a mix of sun & clouds. Still humid with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s & low 80s. Henri will make its way into southern New England. Expect wave heights to increase along with winds.

MONDAY: Showers associated with Henri especially along the coast. Breezy conditions along the immediate coastline. Rest of the region will have clouds with highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Henri exits the region. Skies will clear some with highs in the 70s & 80s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.