A special “Senior Prom” at Island Nursing Home in Deer Isle

DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Normally the traditional senior prom is held sometime in May toward the end of the school year. But there was a Senior Prom of a different kind held in Deer Isle Friday.

A few months ago, residents of the Island Nursing home in Deer isle told the staff there they wanted to have a prom. It took some planning, as proms often do. But Friday, they got their wish.

“We had to contact Queens Closet of Stonington to get the dresses,” said Island Nursing Home Activity Director Tina Allen. “The board of directors donated all the flowers. My wonderful boss let me have the budget to buy the decorations that we needed. A little magic and it came to life.”

The last prom the residents here attended as high schoolers would’ve been between fifty and seventy years ago, and the preparation for such an important event hasn’t changed much.

“Dress fitting, make-up. Had their hair done earlier today,” Allen said.

Prom goers at Island Nursing Home were treated to cake and sparkling cider, and with the help of the staff created their own playlist for the big dance. But those weren’t the only things that made the event special.

“They’re happy to have their families come today, just sharing the day with them.”

And after months of build-up, the expectations for this “Senior Prom” were simple.

“Have fun,” said Senior Executive Director Matthew Trombley. “You know, it certainly has been a long year and a half for our industry, and for our families and for their loved ones that we take care of here. And we really wanted to get back to a little bit of normalcy and bring a little bit of joy to their life.”

