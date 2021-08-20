Advertisement

School districts begin to set mask guidelines for fall sports

School Districts putting fall sports guidelines in place
School Districts putting fall sports guidelines in place
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - With the first games of the high school fall sports season just days away, fall sports coaches are beginning to sort out their rosters. At the same time, individual school districts are beginning to figure out what their COVID and mask-wearing protocols will be for athletes and fans once the games start.

RSU 34, which covers the Old Town area, will meet next week to set their guidelines.

RSU 25, which is the Bucksport system, already has theirs in place. Athletes and coaches in Bucksport will need to wear masks on busses, but players and fans alike won’t be required to mask up as long as they’re outside.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
New mask mandates at Acadia National Park
Madison man dies in Anson crash Thursday morning
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
12 new deaths, 192 new cases of coronavirus
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Hampden School Board to vote on reopening plan
RSU-22 School Board votes to make masks optional for upcoming school year

Latest News

Gymnastics Camp celebrates tenth year
Maine’s largest Gymnastics summer camp celebrates 10th year
CAA's new policy regarding COVID-19 for the 2021-22 football season
CAA’s new football policy: If a team cancels a game due to COVID, it’s considered a forfeit
Joe Fagnano takes a snap in a passing drill as wideout Andre Miller lines up on the outside
Fagnano and Miller hope to build off of last year’s success for Black Bears
Coutts will be the head coach of the softball team at Colorado School of Mines
UMaine softball coach Mike Coutts leaving program for same position at Colorado School of Mines