School districts begin to set mask guidelines for fall sports

(WABI) - With the first games of the high school fall sports season just days away, fall sports coaches are beginning to sort out their rosters. At the same time, individual school districts are beginning to figure out what their COVID and mask-wearing protocols will be for athletes and fans once the games start.

RSU 34, which covers the Old Town area, will meet next week to set their guidelines.

RSU 25, which is the Bucksport system, already has theirs in place. Athletes and coaches in Bucksport will need to wear masks on busses, but players and fans alike won’t be required to mask up as long as they’re outside.

