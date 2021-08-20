Advertisement

Saco police issue warning about suspicious man approaching women, girls

Saco police say this is the second incident which happened between Sunday and Monday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Saco police have issued a warning about a suspicious man who approached women in two separate incidents this week.

Police said that just before 7 p.m. Sunday, two girls reported that while walking along Ferry Road near Wild Wood Drive, a silver sedan stopped, and a man got out.

According to police, the man got a cord or rope from the trunk and started quickly approaching the girls.

Police said the girls ran and met up with a jogger. The man then went back to his vehicle and left the area.

Police said the second incident happened at about 4 p.m. on Monday.

A woman who was walking on Ferry Road said a black minivan pulled to the side of the road near her. A man got out and approached her.

Police said the woman told them the man tried to talk to her, she felt unsafe and went to a nearby home.

The man initially started to follow the woman but returned to the van and left the area, police said.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Saco police at 207-284-4535.

