Advertisement

Reports: FDA working to give Pfizer vaccine full approval Monday

The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose...
The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.(Source: CNN)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.

The Times’ sources say regulators were trying to finish the approval by Friday but they were still working through paperwork and negotiating with the company. They also say the date could slide back even further should more complications arise.

The FDA had recently set a deadline of Labor Day to give the vaccine approval.

The agency updated its emergency authorizations for both Pfizer and Moderna last week to allow for third doses for some immunocompromised people.

The FDA denied a request from the Times for comment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison man dies in Anson crash Thursday morning
Acadia National Park
New mask mandates at Acadia National Park
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
12 new deaths, 192 new cases of coronavirus
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
They took centerstage at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion.
KISS “Rock and Roll All Nite” in Bangor

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 2021, file photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife...
Biden backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow
The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood,...
GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk
A few months ago, residents of the Island Nursing home in Deer isle told the staff there they...
A special “Senior Prom” at Island Nursing Home in Deer Isle
President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden vows to evacuate all Americans -- and Afghan helpers