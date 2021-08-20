Penobscot Nation Elders hold water ceremony amid Belfast salmon farm controversy

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of people gathered in Belfast Friday for a water ceremony with members of Penobscot Nation.

This comes as opponents of a large scale salmon farm in the area are working to stop the project.

The ceremony was held at the Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area.

An intertidal area with contested property ownership was seized by eminent domain last week by the city of Belfast.

The matter is now the subject of several lawsuits.

Many people expressed concern for the water ecosystem if the Nordic Aquafarms facility is built.

Penobscot Nation Elder Kathy Paul is hoping more people will understand the value of water.

”It’s important to all of us, sustainability, and the salmon they want to put in is going to ruin everything here. I just found that out. I didn’t know that,” Paul said.

“The ownership of the intertidal zone is a critical piece of that controversy, but we would like everybody at least for this moment to simply appreciate the bay as it is today and as we hope it will be for the rest of our lives and those lives of our children,” said Andrew Stevenson, secretary of the Harriet L. Hartley Conservation.

Paul says she fears for future generations if Maine’s watersheds are not protected.

