Paws on Parade Returns in October

This year’s venue changed from Bangor waterfront to Husson University
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Paws on Parade is back in Bangor with a new venue.

The biggest fundraiser for the Bangor Humane Society was cancelled last year due to COVID.

It’s back and taking place on Saturday, October 2nd. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

This year’s theme is a flashback to the 60s- Woofstock!

The 28th Paws on Parade will be on the campus of Husson University.

”We have always enjoyed our time on the waterfront but traffic was starting to get a little busy down there and we thought that Husson was a great space,” says Kathryn Ravenscraft, Director of Development for the Bangor Humane Society. “Lots of greenery. And it’s more enclosed which feels a little safer when you have that many pets running around.”

Attendees will need to follow Husson University’s mask mandate at that time.

For more information including how to register for Paws on Parade, log onto https://www.bangorhumane.org/

