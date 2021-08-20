Maine’s largest Gymnastics summer camp celebrates 10th year

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - What is thought to be the largest gymnastics camp in the state is finishing up this week.

Maine Challenge gymnastics Camp hosted more than 160 gymnasts over two separate sessions, at Decal gymnastics in both Augusta and Oakland.

The 5-day/4-night camp is celebrating it’s tenth anniversary this year.

They managed to hold camp last year despite the pandemic and strict masking and social distancing guidelines. This year as the guidelines have eased, they’ve been able to host out of state instructors.

