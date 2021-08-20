Advertisement

Maine Fire Chiefs’ Association opposes vaccination mandate

Chiefs are worried the mandate for EMS agencies will lead to more shortages of workers
The Maine Fire Chiefs' Association is officially opposing Gov. Janet Mills' mandate that health care workers in Maine get vaccinated against COVID-19.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Fire Chiefs’ Association is officially opposing Gov. Janet Mills’ mandate that health care workers in Maine get vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate includes EMS workers in both fire-based and private agencies.

“We believe this rule has been instituted without input or feedback from the fire service and with little consideration of the unintended consequences,” wrote association president Darrell White in a letter to Maine Emergency Medical Service.

White goes on to write “Fire and EMS leaders from across the State have expressed significant concerns about the loss of staff who have deep-rooted religious or philosophical objections to receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. There is currently no FDA approved vaccination. The timeline for implementation of the rule leaves only a few weeks for EMS providers to make life changing decisions about their health, beliefs, and the future of their careers in EMS.”

The association says many EMS agencies in Maine are already dealing with staffing shortages and record numbers of calls for assistance and they are worried this mandate will cause workers to quit.

Of the 273 EMS agencies in the State of Maine, 172 of them are based out of firedepartments.

White does add that fire chiefs will continue to advocate for employees to be fully vaccinated and to follow existing rules regarding personal protection equipment, but that they oppose the mandate.

