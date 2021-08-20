Advertisement

Maine CDC investigating E. Coli found in drinking water at Ellsworth campground

E. Coli: What you need to know
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating an outbreak of gastrointestinal illnesses at an Ellsworth campground.

Individuals at 32 campsites at Patten Pond Camping Resort have gotten sick.

The Maine CDC has not confirmed the source of the illness, but says campground officials found E. Coli bacteria in the drinking water system.

A boil water order was issued Tuesday until the water tests negative for the bacteria.

The campground owner is contacting everyone who’s stayed there since August 8th.

In the meantime, campers have been supplied with bottled water.

