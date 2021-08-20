KISS “Rock and Roll All Nite” in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor was “Rock City” tonight, as legendary rock band KISS took the stage at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion.

This was the second stop of this year’s “End of the Road” World Tour. The show was originally scheduled for last September, but was postponed.

There was some light rain when KISS took the stage among pyrotechnics, but neither the audience nor the band members seemed to mind.

For the many faithful fans who came out, the chance to see Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and the rest of the crew in Bangor was a dream come true.

”It’s an eccentric and eclectic group, KISS fans are true fanatics,” said Alex Gray, owner of Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. “On the way up here, I saw some face paint, you’re going to see some really interesting shirts and memorabilia that they’re wearing, very, very devout fanbase.”

Several of the attendees wore painted faces, two even saying they applied the makeup in a restaurant bathroom in about 40 minutes.

The band certainly made good on its promise to “Rock and Roll All Nite”.

