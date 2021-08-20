Advertisement

KISS “Rock and Roll All Nite” in Bangor

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor was “Rock City” tonight, as legendary rock band KISS took the stage at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion.

This was the second stop of this year’s “End of the Road” World Tour. The show was originally scheduled for last September, but was postponed.

There was some light rain when KISS took the stage among pyrotechnics, but neither the audience nor the band members seemed to mind.

For the many faithful fans who came out, the chance to see Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and the rest of the crew in Bangor was a dream come true.

”It’s an eccentric and eclectic group, KISS fans are true fanatics,” said Alex Gray, owner of Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. “On the way up here, I saw some face paint, you’re going to see some really interesting shirts and memorabilia that they’re wearing, very, very devout fanbase.”

Several of the attendees wore painted faces, two even saying they applied the makeup in a restaurant bathroom in about 40 minutes.

The band certainly made good on its promise to “Rock and Roll All Nite”.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
New mask mandates at Acadia National Park
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated August 18th
Maine CDC reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Inmate at Maine State Prison dies
Inmate at Maine State Prison dies just 7 days after his co-defendant’s death
Delta variant
Delta variant comprised 100% of latest samples in Maine
Madison man dies in Anson crash Thursday morning

Latest News

Sen. Trey Stewart to announce run for Congress in the 2nd Congressional District
Maine State Senator Trey Stewart announces withdrawal from 2nd District seat race
This duck with the sweet but short message “Joy” is charming the city of Belfast.
Giant rubber duck turning heads in Belfast harbor
Chris Ewing recalls Hurricane Bob coverage 30 years later.
Former TV5 meteorologist Chris Ewing remembers Hurricane Bob 30 years later
Plane makes emergency landing at Portland airport