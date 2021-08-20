Improving Conditions Today, Watching Henri For Later Sunday & Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will move to our east this morning followed by brightening skies later in the morning through the afternoon. A weak cold front will move into the state this afternoon as well and could trigger a few widely scattered showers during the afternoon hours mainly across the north otherwise plan on drier and brighter conditions for the afternoon. It will be very warm and humid today with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast and mid to upper 80s inland. We’ll see partly cloudy skies for the overnight tonight with some areas of fog developing too. It will be a warm and humid night with lows only dropping the mid-60s to near 70°.

The cold front will stall out over the area Saturday which will give us a chance for a few scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms to develop later in the morning through the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected but the showers and thunderstorms could produce heavier downpours. Otherwise, the bulk of the day looks pretty good with variably cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler due to the wind direction shifting to the east/southeast. Highs on Saturday will reach the low to mid-70s along the coast and upper 70s to low 80s inland.

We’re watching Tropical Storm Henri (pronounced ahn-REE) and it’s potential impacts in our forecast for later Sunday and Monday. The latest forecast track has pushed a bit westward and Henri is now forecast to make landfall over Southern New England, near Rhode Island, as a category 1 hurricane on Sunday. The question is... where does it go from there. The forecast from the National Hurricane Center, as well as some computer models, brings the storm into southern New England later Sunday as a hurricane then weakening as it moves along the Maine Coastline Monday and Monday night. Some other models bring the storm into Southern New England as a hurricane Sunday then stalls it out and weakens it over Central and Western New England Monday before coming through Maine with some rain Monday night and Tuesday. So there’s still a lot of uncertainty with the storm but it’s looking more likely that we will at least feel some impact from Henri later in the weekend and early next week with the greatest impact along the coast where there is a good chance to see high surf which could lead to coastal splashover and beach erosion. Coastal areas will have a chance to see some gusty wind too with gusts over 40 MPH possible Sunday night into Monday especially from the Midcoast points southward. Stay tuned for forecast updates as the storm approaches.

The forecast track for Tropical Storm Henri has shifted a bit further west and it now looks like the storm will make landfall over Southern New England, near Rhode Island, Sunday afternoon as a category 1 hurricane then weaken as it travels inland. (WABI)

Based on the latest forecast, it looks like the best chances for the wind, associated with Tropical Storm Henri, to gust over 40 MPH later Sunday into Monday will be for areas from the Midcoast back in through Central Maine and points south with lesser chances for Bangor north and east. Stay tuned to forecast updates for any potential changes. (WABI)

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Watch for parts of Southern New England & Long Island. (WABI)

Today: Morning showers possible then brightening skies during the afternoon. Warm and humid. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast and mid to upper 80s inland. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s to near 70°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times in any showers and thunderstorms that develop. Humid. Highs between 72°-82°, coolest along the coast. East/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Showers possible later in the day especially closer to the coast. Highs in the 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Showers and gusty wind possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tuesday: Morning showers then brightening skies during the afternoon. Warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

