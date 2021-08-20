Health officials working on logistics of COVID-19 vaccine booster distribution

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health officials are now discussing logistics of getting COVID-19 booster shots out in September.

The Biden administration is recommending Pfizer and Moderna booster shots at least eight months after your second dose.

Dr. James Jarvis says they don’t expect to have the need for mass vaccination sites at this time as the boosters are recommended in a phased approach.

He says initially, they were hampered by the amount of vaccine available, and right now, that’s not an issue

”We’ll continue to work on efforts. If we need to open up particular locations, we certainly still have partnerships within our communities around the state. If we need to do that as well as within our own facilities being able to make adequate space,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis says they are having discussions about what needs to be done moving forward.

He says it’s still too early to have a clear idea as to what the exact plans will be.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.