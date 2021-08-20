Christopher Hallowell, charged with attempted murder, begins trial Friday

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The trial of a man accused of shooting a distant relative in Shirley is underway is Dover-Foxcroft.

25-year-old Christopher Hallowell is charged with attempted murder.

He’s accused of shooting 30-year-old Megan Jennison on her farm two years ago.

Hallowell plead not criminally responsible because of his mental health.

“Not Criminally Responsible is not contesting that the act happened. It’s really discussing his mental state at the time, and whether or not due to his mental state at the time whether he can be guilty of the crime or not,” said Kaylee Folster, Hallowell’s Defense Attorney.

In court Friday Jennison talked about what she remembers from the day of the shooting.

She said she went into her horse barn, heard a loud bang, then saw Hallowell in the doorway with a gun.

After that she says Hallowell tasered her twice and struck her in the head with his rifle.

Jennison was able to escape and start running down nearby route 15 before a passing truck picked her up.

“Well it’s obvious this incident had a deep, emotional effect on her. She’s having to relive it, is significantly hard for her. I think she’s doing the best she can under the circumstances but it is somewhat disturbing,” said Christopher Almy, Piscataquis County Assistant D.A.

The defense is expecting to offer multiple medical experts to testify on Hallowell’s mental state when the trial continues on Monday.

