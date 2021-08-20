Bangor Police discover body in Penobscot River Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating after a body was found in the Penobscot River Friday.

Around 1:30 p.m. a police officer spotted a person in the river.

After emergency crews responded, they realized the person was already dead.

The identity is not yet known.

”Right now our criminal investigation division is on scene. They will be here for awhile longer as they begin looking into this. We need time to identify the person and look at all different angles of how this happened,” said Sergeant Wade Betters, Bangor Police Spokesperson.

The investigation will not close down any area streets.

The normal road closure for tonight’s concert at Waterfront Pavillion will stay in effect.

