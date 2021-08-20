Bangor International Airport sees record breaking number of travelers this summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor International Airport is breaking records with the number of travelers who coming through.

So they are asking passengers for a simple favor.

If you are flying out of Bangor, arrive two hours before your flight.

This will make sure everyone can check in and get through security in time to make their flights.

In June, the airport saw 7,000 more passengers than the previous record set in June of 2019.

”I think this has been some pent up demand. The majority of the travelers have been leisure passengers. We just want to make sure passengers give themselves plenty of time to get here, to find your parking, or get dropped off. You know take some time to get checked in, check your bags, the earlier the better,” said Tony Caruso, the Airport’s Director.

Airport officials are also expecting end of summer travel to ramp up with more people allowed to back and forth between the U.S. and Canada.

