Bangor asks visitors to wear masks in city facilities amid COVID-19 surge

By Catherine Pegram
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials in Bangor are asking people to wear masks when they go into any city building, even if they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new guidance takes effect Monday, August 23rd. It’s based on US CDC data that shows Penobscot County has a high level of COVID-19 community transmission.

People who don’t want to go inside places like City Hall can pay some of their bills online.

Anyone entering the Parks and Rec building and the Bangor Public Health building will be required to wear a mask.

The same goes for those on a community connector bus or in the airport.

For more information, log on to bangormaine.gov.

