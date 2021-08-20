Authorities identify body discovered while cleaning out home

CASCO, Maine (AP) - Law enforcement officials say skeletal remains discovered in May in Casco belonged to the missing daughter of the man who’d lived in the house.

Officials identified the remains as those of Denise Ramsey, daughter of Douglas Scott Sr.

Douglas Scott Jr. told the Portland Press Herald that he discovered his sister’s body in the shed on May 8 while cleaning it out months after his father’s death.

Denise Ramsey’s daughter told WGME-TV that she helped authorities identify her mother through a distinctive tattoo on her ankle.

