Argh, matey! Pirate takeover happening in Belfast Saturday

Events run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
'The Back and Forth' is hosting a pirate takeover day at the Belfast City Harbor Dock Saturday....
'The Back and Forth' is hosting a pirate takeover day at the Belfast City Harbor Dock Saturday. Pirate Jack and his ragtag crew will be there.
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Belfast business owner is looking to recruit young pirates and train them Saturday.

The Back and Forth is hosting a pirate takeover day at the Belfast City Harbor Dock.

Pirate Jack and his ragtag crew will be there, too.

The pirates will meet with the city’s’ mayor and demand that he hand over the City to pay them in loot to keep them at bay.

They need the help of little pirates to help them secure the loot.

Little pirates in training will be learning how to sword fight, talk like a pirate, and make treasure maps.

Everyone is encouraged to arrive dressed for pirate recruitment.

We AAAARRRGHHH so excited for this! We're going to need some help from all the little pirates we can find to take over...

Posted by The Back and Forth on Friday, July 30, 2021

“It’s a free event, but we’re going to ask for a few, maybe a few coins to help out the Game Loft,” said Pirate Jack.

“At The Game Loft, they do such great work with the kids, providing hot meals, and giving them a safe place to go after school. Bridget at Waterfall Arts is amazing with the kids, and there’s always some program happening for kids to be involved in art in the community,” said Lisa Gant, owner of The Back and Forth.

Events run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 20.

They are still looking for grown-ups to join in on the fun as volunteer pirates.

Best dressed will win a boat ride on ‘The Back and Forth’ boat.

