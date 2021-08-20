180 new cases of coronavirus, 1 new death

Latest data from Maine CDC regarding coronavirus cases and vaccinations (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - A person in Penobscot County died with coronavirus according to the Maine CDC.

The latest data also shows 180 newly recorded cases.

County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus cases in Maine (WABI TV)

Cumberland and York counties with the biggest increases in new cases.

Penobscot County reporting 31 additional ones.

Both Washington and Sagadahoc with no increases.

Meanwhile, 2,997 new vaccinations were administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

61.86% of eligible Mainers are now fully vaccinated.

The U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings applies to all but 4 Maine counties.

Aroostook, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Waldo counties are ALL classified as having “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission.

Eight other counties have substantial levels.

Kennebec and Androscoggin, Cumberland and Franklin counties are listed at a moderate level.

