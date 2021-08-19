With bus driver shortage, Brewer Schools ask coaches to bus their teams to road games

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer School Department has depended on Cyr bus lines to bring teams to all their road games.

Amidst a nationwide worker shortage, bus drivers are hard to come by too.

So they looked to the solution right in front of them, give their coaches another title.

“One of the things we started thinking about is how are we going to help with that situation? You know if I have a pool of 10 to 15 bus drivers who also coach, they can pick up bus runs out of their own seasons,” said Dave Utterback, Athletic Director of Brewer Schools.

Troy Gravel, the Brewer Girls Soccer Coach, has been busing his high school teams for years.

Going back to when he lived in North Carolina.

“I was actually going to let my drivers license expire as far as my bus license goes. Then a week later we got an email saying hey we need drivers, are any of the coaches interested in driving and I stepped up to the plate,” said Gravel.

When Coach Gravel’s team heard the news he would be their driver, they were a little surprised.

“They thought it was funny because this is new to them. They never had their coaches drive the bus for them. Me, it’s old hat, but them they’re like what you’re driving? What? When? Where? I’m like this Saturday the first thing we’re going to Orono, I’ll be driving the bus,” said Gravel.

“The first time when Troy rolls up on Saturday as the bus driver it will be interesting to see how the girls react to that,” said Utterback.

“I mean it makes sense we’re going to the game anyway right? So let’s get them trained, let’s get them behind the wheel, and let’s get them to drive,” said Gravel.

Even the school’s athletic director will be getting his Class B bus license.

“Trying to be part of the solution to a problem that seems to be getting worse in every sector of the workforce,” said Utterback.

