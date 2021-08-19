Advertisement

With bus driver shortage, Brewer Schools ask coaches to bus their teams to road games

Troy Gravel, the Brewer Girls Soccer Coach, has been busing his high school teams for years.
Troy Gravel, the Brewer Girls Soccer Coach, has been busing his high school teams for years.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer School Department has depended on Cyr bus lines to bring teams to all their road games.

Amidst a nationwide worker shortage, bus drivers are hard to come by too.

So they looked to the solution right in front of them, give their coaches another title.

“One of the things we started thinking about is how are we going to help with that situation? You know if I have a pool of 10 to 15 bus drivers who also coach, they can pick up bus runs out of their own seasons,” said Dave Utterback, Athletic Director of Brewer Schools.

Troy Gravel, the Brewer Girls Soccer Coach, has been busing his high school teams for years.

Going back to when he lived in North Carolina.

“I was actually going to let my drivers license expire as far as my bus license goes. Then a week later we got an email saying hey we need drivers, are any of the coaches interested in driving and I stepped up to the plate,” said Gravel.

When Coach Gravel’s team heard the news he would be their driver, they were a little surprised.

“They thought it was funny because this is new to them. They never had their coaches drive the bus for them. Me, it’s old hat, but them they’re like what you’re driving? What? When? Where? I’m like this Saturday the first thing we’re going to Orono, I’ll be driving the bus,” said Gravel.

“The first time when Troy rolls up on Saturday as the bus driver it will be interesting to see how the girls react to that,” said Utterback.

“I mean it makes sense we’re going to the game anyway right? So let’s get them trained, let’s get them behind the wheel, and let’s get them to drive,” said Gravel.

Even the school’s athletic director will be getting his Class B bus license.

“Trying to be part of the solution to a problem that seems to be getting worse in every sector of the workforce,” said Utterback.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
New mask mandates at Acadia National Park
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated August 18th
Maine CDC reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Inmate at Maine State Prison dies
Inmate at Maine State Prison dies just 7 days after his co-defendant’s death
Delta variant
Delta variant comprised 100% of latest samples in Maine
Pedestrians pass the Old Navy store in the Downtown Crossing shopping area, Wednesday, July 14,...
Old Navy to get rid of plus-size women’s clothing, offers BODEQUALITY instead

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
12 new deaths, 192 new cases of coronavirus
Naloxone, often known by the brand name Narcan, can reverse an overdose by blocking opioid...
Recovery advocates warn of critical shortage for overdose reversal drug
The head of the Bangor School Department Superintendent James Tager shared his reopening plans...
Bangor School District votes to require masks
Hampden School Board to vote on reopening plan
RSU-22 School Board votes to make masks optional for upcoming school year