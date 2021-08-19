Former TV5 meteorologist Chris Ewing remembers Hurricane Bob 30 years later

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thursday marks 30 years since Hurricane Bob slammed into New England as a category two storm.

It was the last hurricane to make landfall in New England.

The storm made first landfall on August 19th, 1991 on Block Island, Rhode Island.

It later emerged into the Gulf of Maine and made landfall early on August 20th near Rockland as a strong tropical storm.

Wind gusts of 92 miles per hour were recorded in both Portland and Wiscasset, and more than eight inches of rain fell in the Portland area.

That was the highest total anywhere in the country as a result of Bob.

We caught up with a familiar face to talk about what he remembers from that storm.

”When it was working its way northward, it weakened somewhat, so the impacts in Maine were much less than they were say in southern New England. I remember being prepared for it and letting people know, making sure boats were coming out of the water,” said former TV5 meteorologist Chris Ewing. “I think the biggest impact in Maine I remember was in Western Maine where there was so much rain, it washed out, I think it was five bridges on roadways and cut off areas, and I think there were a couple hundred thousand people that were without power for, in some places, up to a week.”

The storm was blamed for three deaths in Maine and caused millions of dollars in damage.

