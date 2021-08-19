Advertisement

RSU-22 School Board votes to make masks optional for upcoming school year

Hampden joins the Hermon School District as another local district to make mask-wearing optional.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Hampden School Board voted on an amended version of the original return-to-school plan Wednesday night, including a new amendment that made mask wearing optional.

Dozens of parents came to the public hearing, many of which expressed concern that mask-wearing should be a personal choice, not a mandate.

The original plan was to require masks at all times from Pre-K to Grade 6, and for Grades 7-12 when either Penobscot or Waldo counties were at orange or red alert levels, per the U.S. CDC Data Tracker.

After the public hearing expressed mostly disapproval of this plan, the board voted in the amendment making mask wearing optional, regardless of CDC alert status.

”Stand if they believe in parent choice,” said one member of the audience.

“Our kids deserve to be at school. Having to wear a mask to protect each other, to protect their own health, their future as well as the future of our community is a small price to pay,” said another member of the audience.

Hampden joins the Hermon School District as another local district to make mask-wearing optional.

