Rain Gradually Developing Later This Afternoon & Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will gradually spread across the state later this afternoon and this evening. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with the brightest conditions across northern and eastern areas. As a result, northern and eastern areas will be the warmer spots too with highs reach the middle 80s in many locales while the rest of the state will see highs in the mid-70s to low 80s, coolest along the coast. Dew points will remain in the mid-60s to low 70s today making for another humid day as well. Rain will continue through the night tonight with the steadiest and heaviest falling from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln southward where rainfall totals of 1″-3″ are expected with locally higher amounts possible. With the heavy rain expected, we could see some minor flooding issues especially in poor drainage areas and will need to keep an eye on the area rivers and streams although current river levels are fairly low and therefore should be able to handle the expected rainfall. Rain will be lighter and a bit more scattered for areas further north. Overnight lows will remain warm tonight with temperatures in the 60s to near 70°.

The remnants of Fred will move out early Friday followed by brightening skies later in the morning through the afternoon. A weak cold front moves into the state later Friday as well and could trigger a few widely scattered showers during the afternoon hours mainly across the north otherwise plan on drier and brighter conditions for the afternoon. It will be a warm and humid Friday with highs in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Slightly cooler and less humid air will move in behind the cold front Saturday giving us a decent start to the weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance for a few isolated showers during the afternoon but overall, much of the day looks dry. Temperatures on Saturday will top off in the 70s to around 80°.

We’ll be keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Henri over the next few days and whether or not it will impact our forecast for later Sunday and Monday. The storm is currently spinning southwest of Bermuda and is forecast to strengthen and become a hurricane sometime tonight or early Friday. Based on the latest track, Henri is expected to turn to the north/northeast, staying off the East Coast and headed toward Cape Cod later Sunday into Monday. From there, it looks like the storm takes a turn to the right and weakens as it moves through the cooler waters in the Gulf of Maine, keeping the bulk of the storm off the Maine coastline. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty with the track of Henri especially considering it’s still a few days away so you’ll want to stay tuned to the forecast over the next few days as we nail down the details. I think even with the storm currently expected to remain offshore, at the very least we’ll likely see some higher surf along the coast and possibly some gusty wind up to 30-40 MPH.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, brightest and warmest over north and eastern parts of the state. Rain developing later this afternoon through the evening hours from west to east across the state with the steadiest/heaviest falling from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln southward. Warm and humid. Highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s, coolest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s to near 70°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Morning showers possible then brightening skies during the afternoon. Warm and humid. Highs in the mid-70s around 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower possible. A bit less humid. Highs in the 70s to around 80°.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers possible especially closer to the coast. Highs in the 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.