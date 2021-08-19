Advertisement

Plane makes emergency landing at Portland airport

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Officials say an American Airlines jet that departed from Bangor made an emergency landing at the Portland International Jetport.

Officials say the Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft landed without issue Thursday morning and taxied to a gate where passengers deplaned normally.

The plane was bound for North Carolina. An American Airlines spokesperson said the plane had a “mechanical issue” and diverted to Portland out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
New mask mandates at Acadia National Park
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated August 18th
Maine CDC reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Inmate at Maine State Prison dies
Inmate at Maine State Prison dies just 7 days after his co-defendant’s death
Delta variant
Delta variant comprised 100% of latest samples in Maine
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

This duck with the sweet but short message “Joy” is charming the city of Belfast.
Giant rubber duck turning heads in Belfast harbor
Chris Ewing recalls Hurricane Bob coverage 30 years later.
Former TV5 meteorologist Chris Ewing remembers Hurricane Bob 30 years later
Bangor firefighters host golf tournament honoring Mainer with muscular dystrophy
Bangor firefighters to host golf tournament remembering Mainer with muscular dystrophy
Troy Gravel, the Brewer Girls Soccer Coach, has been busing his high school teams for years.
With bus driver shortage, Brewer Schools ask coaches to bus their teams to road games