Pine Tree Jamboree brings vintage hot rod enthusiasts to Maine

WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - If you’re a vintage hot rod enthusiast, you might want to clear your plans for the weekend.

The Pine Tree Jamboree starts Friday at Winterport Dragway.

Cars, trucks, and race cars from North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and New York will race during the weekend.

Organizers say the goal is to showcase cars that would have raced in the late 1940s and ‘50s.

”We designed it to kind of bring back early drag racing to Maine. If you’re not familiar with the history, the West coast took most of the credit for drag racing back in the early days in the 50s, but in actuality, it was actually happening here, predominantly in Sanford, Maine,” said show producer Eli English. “We felt it was an important part of history that often gets overlooked by a lot of the nostalgia events that are happening all around the country.”

The gates open Friday at 9 a.m. with races starting at 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, the gates open at 8 a.m. with races all day.

Tickets are $12 a person per day, or $30 for the whole weekend. Children 13-15 are $5 a day and kids 12 and under are free.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.