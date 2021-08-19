Northern Light Health officials address high COVID-19 community transmission in Penobscot County

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The U.S. CDC continues to report high levels of COVID-19 community transmission in Penobscot County.

Dr. James Jarvis says most of the state is experiencing high or substantial levels of community transmission.

As of Wednesday, he said he was not aware of any new outbreaks.

Jarvis says places like restaurants, daycares, and summer camps have all been affected this summer.

”This is what we started to see last late October, early November into early December only now we’re seeing it here in August before schools start again,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis continues to recommend the best way to prevent the continued spread of the virus is to get vaccinated.

