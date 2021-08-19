Advertisement

Northern Light Health officials address high COVID-19 community transmission in Penobscot County

As of Wednesday, Dr. James Jarvis said he was not aware of any new outbreaks.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The U.S. CDC continues to report high levels of COVID-19 community transmission in Penobscot County.

Dr. James Jarvis says most of the state is experiencing high or substantial levels of community transmission.

As of Wednesday, he said he was not aware of any new outbreaks.

Jarvis says places like restaurants, daycares, and summer camps have all been affected this summer.

”This is what we started to see last late October, early November into early December only now we’re seeing it here in August before schools start again,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis continues to recommend the best way to prevent the continued spread of the virus is to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
New mask mandates at Acadia National Park
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated August 18th
Maine CDC reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Inmate at Maine State Prison dies
Inmate at Maine State Prison dies just 7 days after his co-defendant’s death
Delta variant
Delta variant comprised 100% of latest samples in Maine
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said the vaccine is still highly effective in preventing...
Murthy: Drop in vaccine protection 'against mild to moderate disease'
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
12 new deaths, 192 new cases of coronavirus
'Redneck Riviera' among nation's virus hotspots
Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and...
Federal transportation mask mandate extended into 2022