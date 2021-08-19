Advertisement

Maine State Senator Trey Stewart announces withdrawal from 2nd District seat race

A month after announcing he would run, the 27-year-old posted a statement to Facebook today.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Republican State Senator Trey Stewart says he is withdrawing from the 2022 race for Maine’s 2nd District seat.

A month after announcing he would run, the 27-year-old posted a statement to Facebook today.

It says in part:

“This decision did not come lightly and I cannot express the tremendous gratitude I have for all of my supporters in this campaign and particularly those who have contributed financially to my efforts. I wish Congressman Bruce Poliquin all the best as he has my full support.”

Bruce Poliquin - who once held the seat - said two weeks ago he’s hoping to take the job way from current Congressman Jared Golden.

Stewart says he is not going anywhere as he still plans to continue his efforts in supporting Maine jobs, families, and future in the Maine State Legislature.

Currently, Stewart is the youngest member of the Maine Senate.

