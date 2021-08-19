Maine author publishes novel telling timely story of international authoritarians

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Maine author has released a new book highlighting the oppression many women in authoritarian countries face.

It just so happens its released amidst rising international tensions.

TV5 sat down with Spencer Stephens to hear about the book that takes readers on a journey from the Middle East to Maine.

”I had it in mind from a young age that I wanted to write books. It took me awhile to gain the confidence and the ideas to actually make it happen,” said Stephens. “My first book came out in 2014.”

Since then, Stephens has gained plenty of inspiration for his new thriller, “Blood Lily.”

The Belfast resident spent years researching for the book.

But, he says the traumatic event that got him truly inspired was the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

“The brothers who did the bombing fascinated me the way that something terrible probably does for Stephen King. I just began to think there had to be people involved and conversations,” he said/

“Blood Lily” showcases the world’s most dangerous authoritarians.

The book’s heroine, Norah Saud, tries her best to escape a terrorist scheme masterminded by Russian and Saudi Arabian rulers.

“Both of those countries are authoritarian in nature, and I hope that folks will learn a little something about them and realize the dangerous threat that they pose to the rest of us.”

The story carries readers from those countries to Maine where the heroine finds solace.

“She works very hard at outsmarting the bad guys and finding a way that she can start her life in Maine.” he said. “It’s a traditional heroic story that I think most people can appreciate.”

The book can be found on Amazon and through Maine Authors Publishing and Cooperative.

