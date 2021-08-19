Advertisement

Maine author publishes novel telling timely story of international authoritarians

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Maine author has released a new book highlighting the oppression many women in authoritarian countries face.

It just so happens its released amidst rising international tensions.

TV5 sat down with Spencer Stephens to hear about the book that takes readers on a journey from the Middle East to Maine.

”I had it in mind from a young age that I wanted to write books. It took me awhile to gain the confidence and the ideas to actually make it happen,” said Stephens. “My first book came out in 2014.”

Since then, Stephens has gained plenty of inspiration for his new thriller, “Blood Lily.”

The Belfast resident spent years researching for the book.

But, he says the traumatic event that got him truly inspired was the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

“The brothers who did the bombing fascinated me the way that something terrible probably does for Stephen King. I just began to think there had to be people involved and conversations,” he said/

“Blood Lily” showcases the world’s most dangerous authoritarians.

The book’s heroine, Norah Saud, tries her best to escape a terrorist scheme masterminded by Russian and Saudi Arabian rulers.

“Both of those countries are authoritarian in nature, and I hope that folks will learn a little something about them and realize the dangerous threat that they pose to the rest of us.”

The story carries readers from those countries to Maine where the heroine finds solace.

“She works very hard at outsmarting the bad guys and finding a way that she can start her life in Maine.” he said. “It’s a traditional heroic story that I think most people can appreciate.”

The book can be found on Amazon and through Maine Authors Publishing and Cooperative.

Norah Saud, protagonist of 'Blood Lily,' grew up like no other woman before her.

Posted by Spencer Stephens, Author on Monday, July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
New mask mandates at Acadia National Park
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated August 18th
Maine CDC reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Inmate at Maine State Prison dies
Inmate at Maine State Prison dies just 7 days after his co-defendant’s death
Delta variant
Delta variant comprised 100% of latest samples in Maine
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

Sen. Trey Stewart to announce run for Congress in the 2nd Congressional District
Maine State Senator Trey Stewart announces withdrawal from 2nd District seat race
This year's corn maze design is based on the beloved children's book, Charlotte's Web" by Maine...
‘Charlotte’s Web’ corn maze in Levant competing for best in the U.S.
This duck with the sweet but short message “Joy” is charming the city of Belfast.
Giant rubber duck turning heads in Belfast harbor
Chris Ewing recalls Hurricane Bob coverage 30 years later.
Former TV5 meteorologist Chris Ewing remembers Hurricane Bob 30 years later