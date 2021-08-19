Advertisement

Hospitals in Belfast, Rockport limit visitors amid COVID-19 concerns

Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast
Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast(WABI)
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Hospitals in Belfast and Rockport will begin restricting visitors tomorrow in response to the surge in coronavirus.

Waldo County General Hospital also reported a COVID-19 outbreak last week. Nine staff members tested positive - no patients. Operating rooms were closed a couple of days as a precaution.

Now both hospitals will limit visitors in certain areas. The restrictions will stay in place until further notice.

For more details, log on to mainehealth.org

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
New mask mandates at Acadia National Park
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated August 18th
Maine CDC reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Inmate at Maine State Prison dies
Inmate at Maine State Prison dies just 7 days after his co-defendant’s death
Delta variant
Delta variant comprised 100% of latest samples in Maine
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

Northern Light Health officials address high COVID-19 community transmission in Penobscot County
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said the vaccine is still highly effective in preventing...
Murthy: Drop in vaccine protection 'against mild to moderate disease'
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
12 new deaths, 192 new cases of coronavirus
'Redneck Riviera' among nation's virus hotspots