Hospitals in Belfast, Rockport limit visitors amid COVID-19 concerns

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Hospitals in Belfast and Rockport will begin restricting visitors tomorrow in response to the surge in coronavirus.

Waldo County General Hospital also reported a COVID-19 outbreak last week. Nine staff members tested positive - no patients. Operating rooms were closed a couple of days as a precaution.

Now both hospitals will limit visitors in certain areas. The restrictions will stay in place until further notice.

