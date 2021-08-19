Advertisement

Giant rubber duck turning heads in Belfast harbor

This duck with the sweet but short message “Joy” is charming the city of Belfast.
This duck with the sweet but short message "Joy" is charming the city of Belfast.
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A giant rubber duck has been turning heads in Belfast harbor this week.

This duck with the sweet but short message “Joy” is charming the city.

The duck appeared a few days ago according to folks we spoke with in town Thursday.

No one knows how or when it got there.

TV5 went out on the water with the owner of The Back and Forth who offers tours on her boat.

She says residents and tourists have been coming by to snap a picture.

“It’s been really cool. Everyone that comes on the boat, they come out this way into the harbor so everyone gets to take a look depending on the tide. It’s still a mystery, hopefully to be revealed at some point,” said Lisa Gant, owner of The Back and Forth.

Residents thought the duck may have had something to do with Belfast Harbor Fest which took place last weekend, but organizers say they had nothing to do with it.

